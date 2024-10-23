Compared to Estimates, Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Boston Scientific (BSX) reported revenue of $4.21 billion, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion, representing a surprise of +4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boston Scientific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- U.S. $2.59 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.

$2.59 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Rest of the World : $1.62 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide : $1.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $1.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide : $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

: $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%. Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide : $532 million versus $514.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $532 million versus $514.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide : $602 million compared to the $585.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $602 million compared to the $585.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide : $678 million versus $673.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $678 million versus $673.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide : $268 million compared to the $259.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.

: $268 million compared to the $259.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide : $661 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $623.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $661 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $623.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide : $380 million compared to the $385.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $380 million compared to the $385.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- Worldwide : $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $435.68 million.

: $527 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $435.68 million. Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)- Worldwide: $561 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $562.63 million.

Shares of Boston Scientific have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

