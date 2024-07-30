Compared to Estimates, Boston Properties (BXP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Boston Properties (BXP) reported revenue of $790.56 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $781.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +2.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Occupancy Ratio (Occupancy of In-Service Properties) : 87.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.5%.

: 87.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.5%. Revenue- Development and management services : $6.35 million compared to the $6.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.6% year over year.

: $6.35 million compared to the $6.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.6% year over year. Revenue- Hotel revenue : $14.81 million versus $13.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $14.81 million versus $13.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenue- Lease : $790.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $742.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $790.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $742.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds) : $34.62 million compared to the $30.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.

: $34.62 million compared to the $30.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.51 versus $0.48 estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Boston Properties have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

BXP, Inc. (BXP)

