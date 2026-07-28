Compared to Estimates, Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Boeing (BA) reported $24.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of -$0.76 for the same period compares to -$1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.05 billion, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -123.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Deliveries - Total : 171 versus 171 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 171 versus 171 estimated by two analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 129 compared to the 129 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 129 compared to the 129 average estimate based on two analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.

: 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on two analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 10 compared to the 10 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10 compared to the 10 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Global Services : $5.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $5.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $7.48 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $7.48 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $11.75 billion versus $11.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $11.75 billion versus $11.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : $-18 million versus $-49.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.

: $-18 million versus $-49.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $968 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $963.04 million.

: $968 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $963.04 million. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : $-322 million versus $-387.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-322 million versus $-387.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security: $-15 million versus $228.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Boeing here>>>

Shares of Boeing have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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