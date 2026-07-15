Compared to Estimates, BNY (BNY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BNY (BNY) reported $5.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +11.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Book value per common share : $58.82 versus $58.43 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $58.82 versus $58.43 estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.9% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.9% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis) : 1.5% versus 1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $397.64 billion versus $396.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $397.64 billion versus $396.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Nonperforming Assets : $33 million compared to the $93.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $33 million compared to the $93.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach) : 13.4% versus 14.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.4% versus 14.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest revenue (FTE) : $1.45 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.45 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest revenue : $1.45 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.45 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total fee and other revenue : $4.25 billion versus $4.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.25 billion versus $4.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Investment services fees : $2.91 billion versus $2.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.91 billion versus $2.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Distribution and servicing fees : $38 million versus $37.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $38 million versus $37.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Foreign exchange revenue: $229 million versus $198.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how BNY performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BNY here>>>

Shares of BNY have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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