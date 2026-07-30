Compared to Estimates, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) reported revenue of $693.56 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $685.89 million, representing a surprise of +1.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

AUM - Total : $319.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.07 billion.

: $319.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.07 billion. AUM - GP Strategic Capital : $71.52 billion versus $71.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $71.52 billion versus $71.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. AUM - Credit : $158.12 billion versus $159.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $158.12 billion versus $159.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. AUM - Real Assets : $89.37 billion compared to the $89.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $89.37 billion compared to the $89.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. FRE Revenues- Credit Platform- Management Fees, Net : $391.31 million versus $393.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $391.31 million versus $393.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. FRE Revenues- GP Strategic Capital Platform- Management Fees, Net : $168.43 million compared to the $163.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $168.43 million compared to the $163.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. FRE Revenues- Real Assets Platform- Management Fees, Net : $112.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.71 million.

: $112.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.71 million. FRE Revenues- GP Strategic Capital Platform- Administrative, transaction and other fees : $4.04 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.04 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. FRE Revenues- Real Assets Platform : $116.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.59 million.

: $116.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.59 million. FRE Revenues- GP Strategic Capital Platform : $172.47 million compared to the $165.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $172.47 million compared to the $165.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. FRE Revenues- Credit Platform : $404.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $406.9 million.

: $404.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $406.9 million. FRE Revenues- Real Assets Platform- Administrative, transaction and other fees: $7.69 million compared to the $4 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Blue Owl Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Blue Owl Capital here>>>

Shares of Blue Owl Capital have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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