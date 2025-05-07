Compared to Estimates, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) reported $464.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $452.85 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blue Owl Capital Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income : $356.46 million versus $303.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.

: $356.46 million versus $303.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income : $5.59 million compared to the $6.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $5.59 million compared to the $6.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income : $35.01 million versus $29.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.

: $35.01 million versus $29.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change. Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Other Income : $0.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -88%.

: $0.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -88%. Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income : $21.53 million versus $22.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $21.53 million versus $22.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income : $8.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $8.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind (PIK) interest income : $35.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

: $35.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind (PIK) interest income : $1.04 million compared to the $0.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.04 million compared to the $0.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income : $0.62 million versus $0.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.62 million versus $0.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments : $418.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $380 million.

: $418.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $380 million. Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments : $43.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.80 million.

: $43.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.80 million. Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments- Other Income: $0.04 million versus $0.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.