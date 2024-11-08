Compared to Estimates, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill : -1.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

: -1.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse : -1.3% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -1.3% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -1.5% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

-1.5% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill : -4.1% versus -2.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -4.1% versus -2.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar : 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.

: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.7%. Number of restaurants - System-wide total : 1,463 compared to the 1,474 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,463 compared to the 1,474 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total : 166 compared to the 166 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 166 compared to the 166 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total : 673 compared to the 675 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 673 compared to the 675 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total : 210 compared to the 210 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 210 compared to the 210 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned : 63 versus 64 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 63 versus 64 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Franchise and other revenues : $13.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

: $13.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.