Compared to Estimates, BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BlackRock (BLK) reported $7.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.6%. EPS of $13.91 for the same period compares to $12.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.83 billion, representing a surprise of +3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $12.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net inflows : $191.70 billion compared to the $159.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $191.70 billion compared to the $159.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets under management - Cash management : $1,068.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,072.05 billion.

: $1,068.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,072.05 billion. Total Assets Under Management : $15,344.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15,073.21 billion.

: $15,344.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15,073.21 billion. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management : $-7.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion.

: $-7.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue : $92 million versus $78.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.3% change.

: $92 million versus $78.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.3% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal : $2.62 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change.

: $2.62 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change. Revenue- Distribution fees : $395 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $395.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.

: $395 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $395.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term : $5.38 billion compared to the $5.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.7% year over year.

: $5.38 billion compared to the $5.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.7% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income- ETFs : $443 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $450.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.

: $443 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $450.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity- ETFs : $1.99 billion versus $1.9 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change.

: $1.99 billion versus $1.9 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Non-ETF index : $385 million compared to the $350.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $385 million compared to the $350.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Digital assets, commodities and multi-asset ETFs: $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.36 million.

Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>

Shares of BlackRock have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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