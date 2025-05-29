Compared to Estimates, Best Buy (BBY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2025, Best Buy (BBY) reported revenue of $8.77 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change : -0.7% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -0.6%.

: -0.7% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -0.6%. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : -0.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.

: -0.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -0.7%. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : -0.7% versus -0.4% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -0.7% versus -0.4% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Total : 157 compared to the 160 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 157 compared to the 160 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores : 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.

: 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 128 versus 129 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 128 versus 129 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 29 compared to the 31 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 29 compared to the 31 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores : 886 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 888.

: 886 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 888. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 951 compared to the 955 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 951 compared to the 955 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Total : 1,108 compared to the 1,114 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,108 compared to the 1,114 average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- International : $640 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $639.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $640 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $639.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.13 billion compared to the $8.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

Shares of Best Buy have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

