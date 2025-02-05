Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported revenue of $5.17 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.43, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- BD Medical- United States : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States : $306 million versus $312.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $306 million versus $312.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States : $253 million versus $240.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $253 million versus $240.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International : $92 million compared to the $93.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $92 million compared to the $93.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional : $1.26 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery : $395 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $378.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

: $395 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $378.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention : $473 million compared to the $474.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $473 million compared to the $474.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care : $389 million versus $392.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $389 million versus $392.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- BD Medical : $2.62 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

: $2.62 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences : $361 million versus $343.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $361 million versus $343.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Delivery Solutions : $1.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $1.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $418 million versus $434.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

