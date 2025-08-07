Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, BCE (BCE) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -11.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 331,438 compared to the 360,735 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 331,438 compared to the 360,735 average estimate based on three analysts. Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines : 1,727,911 versus 1,728,052 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,727,911 versus 1,728,052 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total : 510,597 compared to the 532,751 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 510,597 compared to the 532,751 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 44,547 versus 33,740 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 44,547 versus 33,740 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid : 49,932 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28,457.

: 49,932 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28,457. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total : 94,479 compared to the 62,197 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 94,479 compared to the 62,197 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid : 9,565,385 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,554,578.

: 9,565,385 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,554,578. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 817,072 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 795,597.

: 817,072 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 795,597. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,382,460 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,328,670.

: 10,382,460 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,328,670. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.1% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 5.1% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of BCE have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

