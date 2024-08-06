Compared to Estimates, Baxter (BAX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Baxter International (BAX) reported revenue of $3.81 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $77 million compared to the $68.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.

$77 million compared to the $68.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- International : $2.02 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

$197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International : $405 million compared to the $390.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

: $405 million compared to the $390.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Net Sales- Front Line Care : $296 million versus $293.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

: $296 million versus $293.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Net Sales- Other : $22 million compared to the $14.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $22 million compared to the $14.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net Sales- Advanced Surgery : $277 million versus $282.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $277 million versus $282.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $602 million versus $578.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: $602 million versus $578.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Net Sales- Acute Therapies : $201 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $190.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $201 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $190.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies : $748 million versus $719.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $748 million versus $719.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies : $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.

: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. Net Sales- Chronic Therapies : $917 million versus $920.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Baxter have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

