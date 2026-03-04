Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2026, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported revenue of $2.72 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion, representing a surprise of +4.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,927 compared to the 1,940 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,927 compared to the 1,940 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 113 compared to the 113 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 113 compared to the 113 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,814 versus 1,828 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,814 versus 1,828 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $2.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $2.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Geographic Net Sales- International : $91 million versus $88.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $91 million versus $88.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $579 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $534.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

