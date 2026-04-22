Compared to Estimates, Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Banner (BANR) reported revenue of $169.33 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +15.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 60.6% versus 61.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 60.6% versus 61.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest margin (tax equivalent) : 4.1% versus 4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.1% versus 4% estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-performing loans : $45.44 million versus $46.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $45.44 million versus $46.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $15.15 billion compared to the $15.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.15 billion compared to the $15.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-performing assets : $51.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.67 million.

: $51.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.67 million. Net charge-offs / Average loans receivable : -0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-interest income : $19.16 million versus $18.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $19.16 million versus $18.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) : $153.51 million versus $151.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $153.51 million versus $151.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income : $150.17 million compared to the $148.5 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $150.17 million compared to the $148.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking operations: $3.21 million compared to the $3.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Banner here>>>

Shares of Banner have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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