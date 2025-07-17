Compared to Estimates, Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bank OZK (OZK) reported $428.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was +4.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 4.4% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4.4% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 35.5% compared to the 35.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 35.5% compared to the 35.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Average Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) : $36.84 billion compared to the $36.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $36.84 billion compared to the $36.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average total loans : 0.1% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $31.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.08 million.

: $31.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.08 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $400.69 million compared to the $388.5 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $400.69 million compared to the $388.5 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $396.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $371.63 million.

: $396.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $371.63 million. BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value : $5.85 million compared to the $5.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.85 million compared to the $5.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gains (losses) on sales of other assets : $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.87 million.

: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.87 million. Loan service, maintenance and other fees : $7.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million.

: $7.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 million. Trust income: $2.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.74 million.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

