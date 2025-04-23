Compared to Estimates, Banc of California (BANC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Banc of California (BANC) reported $266.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $272.46 million, representing a surprise of -2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 66.4% compared to the 68.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 66.4% compared to the 68.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-performing assets : $218.95 million compared to the $202.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $218.95 million compared to the $202.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-performing loans : $213.48 million versus $192.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $213.48 million versus $192.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $30.61 billion versus $31.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $30.61 billion versus $31.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $232.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $239.02 million.

: $232.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $239.02 million. Total Non Interest Income : $33.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.44 million.

: $33.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.44 million. Leased equipment income : $10.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.33 million.

: $10.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.33 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.78 million.

: $4.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.78 million. Other commissions and fees: $9.96 million versus $8.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Banc of California have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

