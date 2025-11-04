Compared to Estimates, Axon (AXON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Axon Enterprise (AXON) reported revenue of $710.64 million, up 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699.57 million, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Annual recurring revenue : $1,252.00 versus $1,231.82 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1,252.00 versus $1,231.82 estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales - Connected Devices : $405.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $396.32 million.

: $405.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $396.32 million. Net sales - Software and Services : $305.24 million compared to the $302.27 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $305.24 million compared to the $302.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net sales- Connected Devices- TASER : $237.95 million versus $237.85 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $237.95 million versus $237.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- Services : $305.24 million compared to the $302.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.1% year over year.

: $305.24 million compared to the $302.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.1% year over year. Net sales- Connected Devices- Platform Solutions : $60.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.05 million.

: $60.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.05 million. Net Sales- Products : $405.4 million compared to the $396.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year.

: $405.4 million compared to the $396.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year. Net sales- Connected Devices- Personal Sensors : $106.68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $103.42 million.

: $106.68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $103.42 million. Adjusted gross margin- Software and Services : $234.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.95 million.

: $234.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.95 million. Adjusted gross margin- Connected Devices: $211.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.83 million.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>

Shares of Axon have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.