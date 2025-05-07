Compared to Estimates, Avis Budget (CAR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $2.43 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$14.35, compared to -$3.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion, representing a surprise of -3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -150.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$5.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $378 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.5 per unit fleet cost per month.

: $378 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.5 per unit fleet cost per month. International - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $273 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.8 per unit fleet cost per month.

: $273 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.8 per unit fleet cost per month. International - Rental Days : 10,008 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,542.26 Days.

: 10,008 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,542.26 Days. Americas - Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects : $64.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.86.

: $64.92 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.86. Americas - Vehicle Utilization : 69.6% compared to the 68.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 69.6% compared to the 68.1% average estimate based on three analysts. International - Vehicle Utilization : 69% compared to the 69.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 69% compared to the 69.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Americas - Average Rental Fleet : 470,125 compared to the 486,002 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 470,125 compared to the 486,002 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Rental Days : 39,455 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40,313.48 Days.

: 39,455 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40,313.48 Days. International - Average Rental Fleet : 161,250 compared to the 168,007 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 161,250 compared to the 168,007 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Average Rental Fleet : 631,375 versus 654,009 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 631,375 versus 654,009 estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International : $523 million versus $559.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $523 million versus $559.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +54.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

