Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2025, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $6.24 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $48.71, compared to $48.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $50.52, the EPS surprise was -3.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 4.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 4.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency) : 5.1% versus 4.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5.1% versus 4.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Square footage - Total : 51,818.00 Ksq ft compared to the 51,899.48 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 51,818.00 Ksq ft compared to the 51,899.48 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Square footage per store : 6.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.82 million.

: 6.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.82 million. Total Same Store Sales : 4.5% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.5% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,627 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,591.

: 6,627 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,591. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,657 compared to the 7,611 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,657 compared to the 7,611 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales per average square foot : $122 thousand compared to the $122.23 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $122 thousand compared to the $122.23 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Same store sales- International : 2.1% versus -0.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.1% versus -0.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Sales per average store : $823 thousand versus $808.36 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: $823 thousand versus $808.36 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Opened-Brazil : 6 versus 14 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6 versus 14 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.76 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

Shares of AutoZone have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

