Compared to Estimates, AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2025, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $4.46 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $35.36, compared to $36.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $36.78, the EPS surprise was -3.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency) : 5.4% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5.4% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,516 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,498.

: 7,516 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,498. Square footage - Total : 50,761 Ksq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50,960.48 Ksq ft.

: 50,761 Ksq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50,960.48 Ksq ft. Total Same Store Sales : 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,537 versus 6,525 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,537 versus 6,525 estimated by four analysts on average. Square footage per store : 6.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.81 million.

: 6.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.81 million. Number of stores - Mexico : 838 compared to the 826 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 838 compared to the 826 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales per average square foot : $87 thousand compared to the $88.94 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: $87 thousand compared to the $88.94 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Auto Parts : $4.38 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $4.38 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Net Sales- All Other : $86.01 million compared to the $83.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $86.01 million compared to the $83.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.27 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

Shares of AutoZone have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

