Compared to Estimates, AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, AutoNation (AN) reported revenue of $7.04 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.01, compared to $4.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.85, the EPS surprise was +3.3%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retail vehicle unit sales - Total : 135,085 versus 133,511 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 135,085 versus 133,511 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue per vehicle retailed - New : $51,604.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50,923.59.

: $51,604.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50,923.59. Revenue per vehicle retailed - Used : $27,205.00 compared to the $26,737.32 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $27,205.00 compared to the $26,737.32 average estimate based on four analysts. Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance : $2,775.00 versus $2,639.71 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,775.00 versus $2,639.71 estimated by four analysts on average. Retail vehicle unit sales - Used : 68,896 versus 68,140 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 68,896 versus 68,140 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Other : $5.1 million versus $5.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change.

: $5.1 million versus $5.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change. Revenue- New Vehicle : $3.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $3.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue- Used Vehicle : $2.02 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenue- Parts and service : $1.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $1.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenue- Finance and insurance net : $374.8 million versus $352.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $374.8 million versus $352.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail used vehicle : $1.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $1.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $141.4 million compared to the $150.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.

Shares of AutoNation have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

