Compared to Estimates, Autoliv (ALV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) reported revenue of $2.75 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77, the EPS surprise was +15.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Americas : $863 million compared to the $882.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $863 million compared to the $882.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net Sales- Europe : $835 million compared to the $762.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $835 million compared to the $762.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Net Sales- Asia excl. China : $563 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $534.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $563 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $534.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Sales- China : $492 million compared to the $474.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

: $492 million compared to the $474.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Net Sales- Seatbelt Products and Other : $890 million compared to the $842.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $890 million compared to the $842.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Net Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

Here is how Autoliv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Autoliv here>>>

Shares of Autoliv have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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