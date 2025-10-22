Compared to Estimates, AT&T (T) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, AT&T (T) reported revenue of $30.71 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.96 billion, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections : 10.12 million compared to the 10.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.12 million compared to the 10.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions : 288 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 258.24 thousand.

: 288 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 258.24 thousand. Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections : 4.37 million versus 4.3 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.37 million versus 4.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Net Additions : -56 thousand compared to the -128.24 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: -56 thousand compared to the -128.24 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline : $4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline : $3.56 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $3.56 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Latin America : $1.1 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $1.1 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Communications- Mobility : $21.71 billion versus $22.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $21.71 billion versus $22.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Corporate and Other : $98 million compared to the $-85.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.

: $98 million compared to the $-85.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year. Revenues- Total Communications : $29.52 billion compared to the $30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $29.52 billion compared to the $30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment : $399 million versus $423.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $399 million versus $423.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service: $696 million versus $684.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of AT&T have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

