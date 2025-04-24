Compared to Estimates, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported revenue of $348.97 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +3.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : 39.28 billion compared to the 39.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 39.28 billion compared to the 39.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total nonperforming assets : $158.97 million compared to the $148.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $158.97 million compared to the $148.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted efficiency ratio : 58.6% versus 58.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 58.6% versus 58.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $290.20 million compared to the $284.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $290.20 million compared to the $284.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank and corporate owned life insurance : $5.20 million versus $2.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.20 million versus $2.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Capital markets, net : $4.35 million versus $4.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4.35 million versus $4.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage banking, net : $3.82 million compared to the $2.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.82 million compared to the $2.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. Card-based fees : $10.44 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.44 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges and deposit accounts fees : $12.81 million compared to the $13.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $12.81 million compared to the $13.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Wealth management fees: $22.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.64 million.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

