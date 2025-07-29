Compared to Estimates, Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ashland (ASH) reported $463 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was -9.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Intermediates : $33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

: $33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Revenue- Specialty Additives : $131 million versus $123.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

: $131 million versus $123.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change. Revenue- Personal Care : $147 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.

: $147 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%. Revenue- Life Sciences : $162 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.9%.

: $162 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.9%. Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science : $54 million compared to the $55.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $54 million compared to the $55.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates : $7 million compared to the $3.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7 million compared to the $3.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives : $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.25 million.

: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.25 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $41 million versus $43.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ashland here>>>

Shares of Ashland have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.