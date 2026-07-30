Compared to Estimates, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.96%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio : 57.6% compared to the 56.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 57.6% compared to the 56.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio : 18.3% compared to the 18.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 18.3% compared to the 18.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio : 60.5% compared to the 58.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 60.5% compared to the 58.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Brokerage - Operating expense ratio : 15.3% versus 13.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.3% versus 13.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Total Company- Fees : $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.

: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%. Revenues- Total Company- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income : $98 million compared to the $83.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.9% year over year.

: $98 million compared to the $83.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.9% year over year. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements : $453 million compared to the $429.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $453 million compared to the $429.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Supplemental revenues : $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.2%.

: $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.2%. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Contingent revenues : $91 million versus $83.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.

: $91 million versus $83.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income : $90 million versus $77.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.7% change.

: $90 million versus $77.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.7% change. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Fees : $445 million versus $425.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $445 million versus $425.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Interest income and other income: $8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

Here is how Arthur J. Gallagher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Arthur J. Gallagher here>>>

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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