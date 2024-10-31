Compared to Estimates, Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Arrow Electronics (ARW) reported revenue of $6.82 billion, down 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +6.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported : $1.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

: $1.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%. Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $2.13 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported : $844.15 million versus $838.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $844.15 million versus $838.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported : $2.02 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported : $1.03 billion compared to the $963.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $963.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.1% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.1% year over year. Net Sales- Global ECS : $1.88 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $1.88 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Net Sales- Global components : $4.95 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.

: $4.95 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change. Global ECS operating income, as adjusted : $76.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.20 million.

: $76.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.20 million. Global components operating income, as adjusted: $192.99 million compared to the $203 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

