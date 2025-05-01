Compared to Estimates, Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Arrow Electronics (ARW) reported $6.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +22.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $2.48 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.87 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $2.47 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $2.47 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Geographic Revenue- EMEA ECS sales as reported : $1.13 billion versus $865.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.5% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $865.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported : $1.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $1.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Geographic Revenue- EMEA components sales, as reported : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported : $909.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $900.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $909.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $900.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year. Net Sales- Global ECS : $2.04 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.

: $2.04 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change. Net Sales- Global components : $4.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $4.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Global ECS non-GAAP operating income : $78.24 million compared to the $75.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $78.24 million compared to the $75.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Global components non-GAAP operating income: $173.36 million compared to the $155.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

