Compared to Estimates, ArcelorMittal (MT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, ArcelorMittal (MT) reported revenue of $16.25 billion, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.91 billion, representing a surprise of -3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shipments Steel - Brazil : 3,637 Kmt compared to the 3,494.88 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,637 Kmt compared to the 3,494.88 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts. Crude steel production - Europe : 8,041 Kmt versus 7,369.41 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8,041 Kmt versus 7,369.41 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average. Shipments Steel - Europe : 7,407 Kmt compared to the 7,289.37 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7,407 Kmt compared to the 7,289.37 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts. Shipments Steel - NAFTA : 2,486 Kmt versus 2,683.16 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,486 Kmt versus 2,683.16 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average. Crude steel production - NAFTA : 1,823 Kmt versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,335.27 Kmt.

: 1,823 Kmt versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,335.27 Kmt. Crude steel production - Brazil : 3,607 Kmt compared to the 3,627.87 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,607 Kmt compared to the 3,627.87 Kmt average estimate based on four analysts. Iron ore shipment - Mining : 6.2 Mmt compared to the 8.02 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.2 Mmt compared to the 8.02 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- NAFTA : $3.16 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.

: $3.16 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year. Revenue- Brazil : $3.24 billion versus $3.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.

: $3.24 billion versus $3.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change. Revenue- Mining : $641 million compared to the $675.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

: $641 million compared to the $675.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year. Revenue- Europe : $7.82 billion versus $7.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.

: $7.82 billion versus $7.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change. Segment Revenue- Sustainable Solutions : $2.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71 billion.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

