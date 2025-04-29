Compared to Estimates, ArcBest (ARCB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, ArcBest (ARCB) reported revenue of $967.08 million, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -1.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Asset-Light - Operating Ratio : 101.2% compared to the 101.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 101.2% compared to the 101.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio : 95.9% versus 95.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 95.9% versus 95.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 95.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.9%.

: 95.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.9%. Asset-Based - Workdays : 63 compared to the 63 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 63 compared to the 63 average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Pounds / Shipment : 1,074 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,067.67 lbs.

: 1,074 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,067.67 lbs. Asset-Based - Tons / Day : 10,466 Ton compared to the 10,382.19 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10,466 Ton compared to the 10,382.19 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Shipments / Day : 19,491 Tons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19,446.43 Tons.

: 19,491 Tons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19,446.43 Tons. Asset-Based - Billed revenue/CWT : $49.40 compared to the $49.84 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $49.40 compared to the $49.84 average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 100.3% compared to the 101.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 100.3% compared to the 101.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Asset-Based : $646.29 million compared to the $647.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

: $646.29 million compared to the $647.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Revenues- Asset-Light : $356.01 million compared to the $366.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.

: $356.01 million compared to the $366.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year. Revenues- Other and eliminations: -$35.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$31.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Shares of ArcBest have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

