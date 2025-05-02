Compared to Estimates, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reported revenue of $240.69 million, down 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Interest income : $240.69 million versus $243.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.1% change.

: $240.69 million versus $243.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.1% change. Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net : $12.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%.

: $12.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights : $8.13 million versus $8.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change.

: $8.13 million versus $8.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change. Total Other Revenue : $58.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.80 million.

: $58.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.80 million. Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net : $25.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

: $25.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Other revenue- Property operating income : $4.39 million compared to the $2.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.39 million compared to the $2.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income : $75.44 million compared to the $74.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $75.44 million compared to the $74.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other revenue- Other income : $4.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89.4%.

: $4.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89.4%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.16 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.19.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

