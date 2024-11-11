Compared to Estimates, Aramark (ARMK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Aramark (ARMK) reported $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aramark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- FSS International : $1.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $1.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues- FSS United States : $3.18 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $3.18 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Operating Income- FSS United States : $200.72 million versus $234.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $200.72 million versus $234.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- FSS International : $46.21 million compared to the $48.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $46.21 million compared to the $48.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate : -$27.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$31.67 million.

: -$27.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$31.67 million. Adjusted Operating Income- FSS United States : $240.63 million versus $255.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $240.63 million versus $255.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- FSS International : $57.80 million versus $53.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $57.80 million versus $53.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- Corporate: -$28.13 million versus -$31.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Aramark have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

