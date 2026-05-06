Compared to Estimates, Apollo Global Management (APO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 29%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was -1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Fee-Generating AUM (FGAUM) - Equity : $104 billion compared to the $104.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $104 billion compared to the $104.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Fee-Generating AUM (FGAUM) - Credit : $732 billion compared to the $647.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $732 billion compared to the $647.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Fee-Generating AUM (FGAUM) - Total : $836 billion versus $751.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $836 billion versus $751.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Ending Total AUM Rollforward - Credit : $834 billion compared to the $773.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $834 billion compared to the $773.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Management : $1026 billion versus $962.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1026 billion versus $962.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Ending Total AUM Rollforward - Equity : $192 billion compared to the $190.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $192 billion compared to the $190.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees : $952 million versus $957.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $952 million versus $957.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net : $246 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.3 million.

: $246 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.3 million. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee : $64 million versus $74.99 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $64 million versus $74.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees : $36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.58 million.

: $36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.58 million. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income : $46 million versus $25.64 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $46 million versus $25.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees: $357 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $234.76 million.

Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>

Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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