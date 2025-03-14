Compared to Estimates, APA (APA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.5 billion, up 32.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -18.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production volume per day - Total : 488.31 KBOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 480.44 KBOE/D.

: 488.31 KBOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 480.44 KBOE/D. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 265.18 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 260.38 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on six analysts.

: 265.18 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 260.38 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 848.55 millions of cubic feet versus 829.35 millions of cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average.

: 848.55 millions of cubic feet versus 829.35 millions of cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 81.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus 81.84 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.

: 81.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus 81.84 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.20 compared to the $1.77 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.20 compared to the $1.77 average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - Oil - Total : $72.42 compared to the $71.39 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $72.42 compared to the $71.39 average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $25.08 versus $24.05 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $25.08 versus $24.05 estimated by five analysts on average. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Gas revenues : $170 million compared to the $160.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.

: $170 million compared to the $160.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $2.19 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $2.19 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $189 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $177.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

: $189 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $177.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Purchased oil and gas sales : $523 million versus $374.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.5% change.

: $523 million versus $374.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.5% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues: $1.83 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

Shares of APA have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -9.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

