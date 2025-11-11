Compared to Estimates, APA (APA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, APA (APA) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, down 20.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion, representing a surprise of -1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production volume per day - Total : 463.82 KBOE/D compared to the 447.37 KBOE/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 463.82 KBOE/D compared to the 447.37 KBOE/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average price - Natural gas - Total : $2.25 compared to the $2.32 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.25 compared to the $2.32 average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 932.22 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 859.3 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 932.22 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 859.3 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average price per barrel - NGL - Total : $20.65 versus $20.84 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $20.65 versus $20.84 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- United States : $1.22 billion compared to the $971.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $971.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Revenues- North Sea : $204 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.9%.

: $204 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.9%. Revenues- Egypt : $695 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $660.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $695 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $660.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $192 million compared to the $189.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.4% year over year.

: $192 million compared to the $189.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.4% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $1.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

: $1.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $142 million versus $147.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $142 million versus $147.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Purchased oil and gas sales : $311 million compared to the $378.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year.

: $311 million compared to the $378.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.3% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues: $1.47 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of APA have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

