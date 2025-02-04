Compared to Estimates, Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amgen (AMGN) reported $9.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $5.31 for the same period compares to $4.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.86 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product Sales- EPOGEN- U.S. $19 million versus $34.61 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.5% change.

$19 million versus $34.61 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.5% change. Product Sales- Neulasta- U.S. $72 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.4%.

$72 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $106.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.4%. Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW : $26 million compared to the $24.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: $26 million compared to the $24.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Product Sales- Otezla- U.S. $514 million versus $499.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

$514 million versus $499.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total : $381 million compared to the $341.94 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.1% year over year.

: $381 million compared to the $341.94 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.1% year over year. Product Sales- Repatha- Total : $606 million compared to the $555.05 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.3% year over year.

: $606 million compared to the $555.05 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.3% year over year. Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total : $372 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $385.99 million.

: $372 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $385.99 million. Product Sales- Vectibix- Total : $246 million versus $274 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $246 million versus $274 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Product Sales- Enbrel- Total : $1.02 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $863.80 million.

: $1.02 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $863.80 million. Revenue- Other revenues : $370 million versus $377.86 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $370 million versus $377.86 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Product Sales- Neulasta- Total : $98 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $121.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59%.

: $98 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $121.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59%. Revenue- Product sales: $8.72 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $8.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Shares of Amgen have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

