Compared to Estimates, Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $8.53 for the same period compares to $7.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.51, the EPS surprise was +0.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $641.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.85 million.

: $641.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.85 million. Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM : $0.49 million versus $0.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.49 million versus $0.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations : -$44.14 million versus -$50.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$44.14 million versus -$50.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total assets Under Management and Administration : $1.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.

: $1.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. Revenues- Net investment income : $921 million compared to the $858.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $921 million compared to the $858.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $381 million versus $392.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $381 million versus $392.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Revenues- Distribution fees : $505 million versus $528.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.

: $505 million versus $528.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $129 million compared to the $137.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $129 million compared to the $137.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $367 million compared to the $381.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $367 million compared to the $381.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income : $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.

: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $104 million compared to the $104.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

Shares of Ameriprise have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.