Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Tower (AMT) reported $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $2.63 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 41,795 compared to the 41,814 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 41,795 compared to the 41,814 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Ending Balance : 148,824 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,021.

: 148,824 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,021. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 5.6% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.6% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average. International - Ending Balance : 107,029 compared to the 107,405 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 107,029 compared to the 107,405 average estimate based on two analysts. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Africa & APAC : 12% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.6%.

: 12% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.6%. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.33 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Africa & APAC : $382 million compared to the $375.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $382 million compared to the $375.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $248 million versus $246.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $248 million versus $246.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Geographic Revenues- Latin America : $438 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $412.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $438 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $412.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $281 million compared to the $271.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $281 million compared to the $271.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Total operating revenues- Services : $64.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

: $64.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Tower have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

