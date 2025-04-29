Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.56 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60, the EPS surprise was +5.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 41,868 versus 41,759 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 41,868 versus 41,759 estimated by three analysts on average. Total - Ending Balance : 148,637 compared to the 173,697 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 148,637 compared to the 173,697 average estimate based on three analysts. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International : 6.7% versus 5.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 5.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 3.6% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average. International - Ending Balance : 106,769 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 106,986.

: 106,769 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 106,986. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $946 million compared to the $896.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.5% year over year.

: $946 million compared to the $896.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Latin America : $399 million compared to the $381.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $399 million compared to the $381.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $213 million compared to the $210 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $213 million compared to the $210 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $244 million compared to the $250.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $244 million compared to the $250.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Total operating revenues- Services : $75 million versus $60.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +150% change.

: $75 million versus $60.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +150% change. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

Shares of American Tower have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

