Compared to Estimates, American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American International Group (AIG) reported $6.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 46.1%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance : 59.7% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59.7% compared to the 60.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance : 32.8% versus 31.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 32.8% versus 31.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance : 92.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92%.

: 92.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92%. Combined Ratio - General Insurance - North America - Commercial Lines : 98.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.9%.

: 98.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.9%. Combined Ratio - General Insurance - International - Commercial Lines : 83.1% compared to the 86.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 83.1% compared to the 86.5% average estimate based on two analysts. General Insurance- Net premiums earned : $5.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $5.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. General Insurance- Net investment income : $779 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $759.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $779 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $759.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. General Insurance- Net premiums written : $6.08 billion compared to the $6.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $6.08 billion compared to the $6.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Revenue- Premium : $5.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.5%.

: $5.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.5%. Revenue- Net investment income : $1.31 billion versus $875.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.6% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $875.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.6% change. Adjusted pre-tax loss- Other Operations : -$150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$167.71 million.

: -$150 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$167.71 million. Adjusted pre-tax income- General Insurance: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of American International Group have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

