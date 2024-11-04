Compared to Estimates, American International Group (AIG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, American International Group (AIG) reported revenue of $6.84 billion, down 39.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion, representing a surprise of +3.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance : 31.9% compared to the 31.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 31.9% compared to the 31.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance : 92.6% versus 93.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 92.6% versus 93.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance : 60.7% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 60.7% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined ratio - Total General Insurance - International : 87.9% versus 91.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 87.9% versus 91.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Net premiums earned- General Insurance- International : 3,309 3 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,319.42 3.

: 3,309 3 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,319.42 3. Net premiums earned- General Insurance- North America : 2,638 3 versus 2,444.68 3 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,638 3 versus 2,444.68 3 estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance- Net premiums earned : $5.95 billion versus $5.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $5.95 billion versus $5.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. General Insurance- Net investment income : $773 million compared to the $743.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

: $773 million compared to the $743.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. General Insurance- Net premiums written : $6.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $6.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Net investment income : $125 million compared to the $122.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +267.7% year over year.

: $125 million compared to the $122.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +267.7% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Total Other Operations : $123 million versus $152.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +119.6% change.

: $123 million versus $152.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +119.6% change. Revenue- Net investment income: $973 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $875.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72.6%.

Shares of American International Group have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

