Compared to Estimates, American International Group (AIG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American International Group (AIG) reported $6.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $2.11 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.89 billion, representing a surprise of +1.2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

General Insurance - North America Commercial - Loss ratio : 63.1% versus 65.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 63.1% versus 65.9% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - International Commercial - Combined ratio : 87.3% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 87.3% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on three analysts. General Insurance - North America Commercial - Combined ratio : 85.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.5%.

: 85.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.5%. General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio : 30.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.6%.

: 30.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.6%. General Insurance - Loss ratio : 58% versus 59.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 58% versus 59.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Total net investment income : $712 million compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.6% year over year.

: $712 million compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.6% year over year. General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.25 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $2.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. General Insurance- Global Personal- Net premiums earned : $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion.

: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. General Insurance- Net investment income : $864 million versus $901.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

: $864 million versus $901.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change. Other Operations- Net investment income and other : $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.9%.

: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.9%. General Insurance- Net premiums earned: $6.05 billion versus $5.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for American International Group here>>>

Shares of American International Group have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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