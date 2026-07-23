Compared to Estimates, American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, American Airlines (AAL) reported revenue of $16.74 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +400%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total : 13.93 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.99 cents.

: 13.93 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.99 cents. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total : 19.89 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.14 cents.

: 19.89 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.14 cents. Passenger load factor (percent) - Total : 83.2% versus 84.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 83.2% versus 84.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total : 4.05 $/gal versus 4.12 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.05 $/gal versus 4.12 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM - Total : 18.59 cents versus 18.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18.59 cents versus 18.75 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenue per ASM - Total : 20.45 cents compared to the 20.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20.45 cents compared to the 20.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles - Total : 81.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.56 billion.

: 81.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.56 billion. Yield - Total : 22.33 cents versus 22.07 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22.33 cents versus 22.07 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumption - Total : 1,204.00 MGal versus 1,223.11 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,204.00 MGal versus 1,223.11 MGal estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Passenger : $15.21 billion versus $15.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $15.21 billion versus $15.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Revenue- Other : $1.25 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Revenue- Cargo: $273 million versus $219.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for American Airlines here>>>

Shares of American Airlines have returned -15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.