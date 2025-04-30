Compared to Estimates, Amcor (AMCR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amcor (AMCR) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Rigid Packaging : $728 million compared to the $795.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $728 million compared to the $795.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Net Sales- Flexible : $2.61 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $2.61 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Adjusted EBIT- Flexibles : $357 million versus $372.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $357 million versus $372.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate expenses : -$28 million compared to the -$31.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$28 million compared to the -$31.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Rigid Packaging: $55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.01 million.

Shares of Amcor have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.