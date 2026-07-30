Compared to Estimates, AMC Global Media (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, AMC Global Media (AMCX) reported revenue of $547.5 million, down 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -2700%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Domestic Operations- Subscription : $305.9 million versus $313.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $305.9 million versus $313.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Domestic Operations- Advertising : $108.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.45 million.

: $108.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.45 million. Revenues- International and Other : $78.6 million compared to the $75.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $78.6 million compared to the $75.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Domestic Operations : $470.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

: $470.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Revenues- Domestic Operations- Content licensing and other : $55.66 million compared to the $62.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $55.66 million compared to the $62.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other : $14.36 million versus $7.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $14.36 million versus $7.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $60.97 million compared to the $82.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how AMC Global Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Global Media here>>>

Shares of AMC Global Media have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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