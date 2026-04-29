Compared to Estimates, Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Allstate (ALL) reported $17.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $10.65 for the same period compares to $3.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.7 billion, representing a surprise of -2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Property-Liability - Combined Ratio : 82% versus 88.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 82% versus 88.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Property-Liability - Expense Ratio : 21.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.5%.

: 21.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 21.5%. Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Expense Ratio : 21.3% compared to the 21.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 21.3% compared to the 21.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Loss Ratio : 61.5% versus 61% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 61.5% versus 61% estimated by five analysts on average. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $14.8 billion compared to the $15.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $14.8 billion compared to the $15.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Underwriting Income- Property-Liability : $2.66 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.66 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $845 million compared to the $798.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $845 million compared to the $798.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenues- Protection Services : $915 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $939.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $915 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $939.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +209.1%.

: $68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +209.1%. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $544 million compared to the $521.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $544 million compared to the $521.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenues- Property and casualty insurance premiums : $15.55 billion versus $15.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $15.55 billion versus $15.81 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Allstate Protection- Underwriting income (loss)- Homeowners: $685 million compared to the $730.2 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -251.9% year over year.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>

Shares of Allstate have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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