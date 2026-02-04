Compared to Estimates, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported revenue of $656.19 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.86, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.14 billion.

: 5.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.14 billion. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 4.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.95 billion.

: 4.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.95 billion. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 8.01 cents versus 8.42 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.01 cents versus 8.42 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) : 11.51 cents compared to the 11.38 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.51 cents compared to the 11.38 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 4.04 billion compared to the 4.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.04 billion compared to the 4.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : $2.6 per gallon compared to the $2.6 per gallon average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.6 per gallon compared to the $2.6 per gallon average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 12.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.63 cents.

: 12.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.63 cents. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 81.2% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81.2% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total system statistics - Passengers : 4,528,986 versus 4,650,547 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,528,986 versus 4,650,547 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts : $25.52 million compared to the $21.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $25.52 million compared to the $21.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $595.55 million compared to the $596.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $595.55 million compared to the $596.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Third party products: $34.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

