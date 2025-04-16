Compared to Estimates, Alcoa (AA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Alcoa (AA) reported revenue of $3.37 billion, up 29.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to -$0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion, representing a surprise of -1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina : $575 versus $600.80 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $575 versus $600.80 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum : $3,213 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,244.13.

: $3,213 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,244.13. Third-party alumina shipments in Tons : 2,105 Kmt versus 2,184.89 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,105 Kmt versus 2,184.89 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons : 609 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 624.82 Kmt.

: 609 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 624.82 Kmt. Total sales- Aluminum : $1.91 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $1.91 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Third-party sales- Bauxite : $243 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +279.7%.

: $243 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +279.7%. Third-party sales- Alumina : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year. Intersegment sales- Aluminum : $4 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $4 million versus $4.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Total Third-party sales : $3.37 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.

: $3.37 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Intersegment sales- Alumina : $712 million compared to the $637.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.3% year over year.

: $712 million compared to the $637.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.3% year over year. Total sales- Alumina : $2.18 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.4% year over year.

: $2.18 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.4% year over year. Third-party sales- Aluminum: $1.90 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

Shares of Alcoa have returned -27.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

