Compared to Estimates, Alaska Air (ALK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $3.77 billion, up 22.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was -5.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger Load Factor : 84.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85%.

: 84.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85%. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $2.51 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53.

: $2.51 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53. Available seat miles (ASM) : 24.45 billion compared to the 24.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 24.45 billion compared to the 24.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 15.41 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.85 cents.

: 15.41 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.85 cents. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 20.74 billion compared to the 21.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20.74 billion compared to the 21.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Yield : 16.51 cents versus 17.04 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.51 cents versus 17.04 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 11.23 cents compared to the 11.51 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.23 cents compared to the 11.51 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel gallons : 303.00 Mgal compared to the 298.12 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 303.00 Mgal compared to the 298.12 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. Total Passenger Revenue : $3.42 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.42 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue : $200 million versus $213 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.

: $200 million versus $213 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change. Revenue- Cargo and other : $142 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $145.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.5%.

: $142 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $145.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.5%. Operating Revenues- Passenger - Hawaiian: $768 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $699.93 million.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

