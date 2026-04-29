Compared to Estimates, AerCap (AER) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

AerCap (AER) reported $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $5.39 for the same period compares to $3.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.59, the EPS surprise was +50.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net gain on sale of assets : $290.52 million compared to the $116.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $290.52 million compared to the $116.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Lease revenue- Maintenance rents and other receipts : $190.34 million compared to the $149.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $190.34 million compared to the $149.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other income : $78.72 million versus $48.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $78.72 million versus $48.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Lease revenue- Basic lease rents : $1.68 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total lease revenue: $1.87 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how AerCap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for AerCap here>>>

Shares of AerCap have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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